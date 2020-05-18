Overview

Dr. John Chen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Anaheim Global Medical Center, Chapman Global Medical Center and Orange County Global Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at Chen Ginnie DDS in Tustin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.