Dr. John Cheape, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Cheape, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from University of South Alabama Medical College - Mobile AL and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Piedmont Augusta and Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.

Dr. Cheape works at Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Colectomy and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates
    1348 Walton Way Ste 6500, Augusta, GA 30901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 722-2118
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Piedmont Augusta
  • Trinity Hospital Of Augusta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 19, 2020
    Awesome Doctor
    JuJuan (JJ) Tucker — Sep 19, 2020
    About Dr. John Cheape, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • English
    • 1164505491
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Florida - Ft Lauderdale FL
    • Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA
    • Carraway Methodist and Medical Center - Burmingham AL
    • University of South Alabama Medical College - Mobile AL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Cheape, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheape is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheape has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheape has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheape works at Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Cheape’s profile.

    Dr. Cheape has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Colectomy and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheape on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheape. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheape.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheape, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheape appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

