Dr. Chatlos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Chatlos, MD
Overview
Dr. John Chatlos, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Piscataway, NJ. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of MD School Of Medicine.
Dr. Chatlos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robert Wood Johnson Medical School671 Hoes Ln W, Piscataway, NJ 08854 Directions (800) 969-5300
-
2
Centrastate Healthcare System901 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 637-6356
-
3
Main Office973 HOLMDEL RD, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 834-0368
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chatlos?
Dr. Chatlos is compassionate & brilliant. absolute live saver!
About Dr. John Chatlos, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1497752695
Education & Certifications
- Child Psychiatry-Columbia Presbyt Med Ctr, Nyc
- Psychiatry-Nyu/Bellevue Medical Ctr, Nyc
- Pediatrics-Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx
- University Of MD School Of Medicine
- Washington University, St Louis
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chatlos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chatlos works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatlos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatlos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chatlos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chatlos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.