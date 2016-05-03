See All Podiatrists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. John Charlton III, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Charlton III, DPM

Podiatry
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Charlton III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD. 

Dr. Charlton III works at John L Charlton III DPM in Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Matthews, DPM
Dr. Michael Matthews, DPM
10 (76)
View Profile
Dr. Ijeoma Nwuju, DPM
Dr. Ijeoma Nwuju, DPM
6 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Howard Schultheiss Jr, DPM
Dr. Howard Schultheiss Jr, DPM
10 (193)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    John Charlton Podiatry PA
    5013 Roland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 433-1122

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Charlton III?

    May 03, 2016
    He did a beautiful job on my hammer toes. My feet are beautiful and don't hurt any more.
    Cockeysville, MD — May 03, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Charlton III, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Charlton III, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Charlton III to family and friends

    Dr. Charlton III's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Charlton III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Charlton III, DPM.

    About Dr. John Charlton III, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932205994
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charlton III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Charlton III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Charlton III works at John L Charlton III DPM in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Charlton III’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Charlton III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charlton III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charlton III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charlton III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Charlton III, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.