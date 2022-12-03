Dr. John Chao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Chao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Chao, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Locations
Cumming Office1505 Northside Blvd Ste 3100, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 355-0743
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic-northside5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 355-0743Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday7:00am - 4:00pmSunday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chao has always been a wonderful physician for me. He is knowledgeable, compassionate, answers all my questions, and discusses health issues with me in "real" and accurate language. Clinically, I trust him, and it is wonderful to have a Dr with 5 star bedside manners. Lucky to be his patient!!
About Dr. John Chao, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1871792945
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
- Orthopedic Surgery
