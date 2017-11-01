See All Plastic Surgeons in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. John Chang, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Chang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Phlebology. They graduated from Northwestern Medical School.

Dr. Chang works at Soluna MD in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Soluna Aesthetic Center Pllc
    2600 S Douglas Rd Ste 311, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 446-0440
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Sclerotherapy
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins

Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 01, 2017
    I would absolutely recommend Dr, Chang! He gave me an in-depth walk through of the procedure and answered all of my questions, Dr. Chang was very professional and attended to every detail of what I wanted my results to be. I can't be more happy with the results! I am going back for services to improve some other areas and am looking forward to looking like a younger version of myself!
    — Nov 01, 2017
    About Dr. John Chang, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1720057052
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • Northwestern Medical School
    • Phlebology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

