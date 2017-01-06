Dr. John Chance III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chance III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Chance III, MD
Overview
Dr. John Chance III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown Univ and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Northeast Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine6704 Randolph Blvd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 477-5151
Northeast Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 415, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 477-5151
Northeast Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine8715 Village Dr Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 477-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chance is a Godsend. I don't think there is an Ortho doc I would trust more. I couldn't be happier with my journey on finally getting a diagnosis and plan of care for my problems. Dr. Chance and his office staff have been absolutely amazing throughout this whole process. I feel like I have brand new knees. Thank you, Dr. Chance!
About Dr. John Chance III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medial Center
- Georgetown Univ
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
