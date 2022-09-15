Dr. John Champion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Champion, MD
Overview
Dr. John Champion, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They completed their residency with University TX Med Branch Hosps
Locations
Costa Mesa Outpatient Facility3070 Bristol St Ste 190, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Directions (877) 430-7337Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Monarch Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Regal Medical Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Went through yearly check up. As usual great follow up procedure.
About Dr. John Champion, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University TX Med Branch Hosps
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Champion has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Champion accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Champion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Champion.
