Overview

Dr. John Chafos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dunellen, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Chafos works at Family Care PA in Dunellen, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.