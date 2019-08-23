Dr. Cevera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Cevera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Cevera, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Locations
Univ. Ear Nose and Throat of Northeastern New York Llp35 HACKETT BLVD, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5575Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Colon and Rectal Surgery - Albany Medical Center Surgeons Pavilion50 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5575
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Cevera's for quite a few years. I am a worrier by nature. Dr. Cevera always takes the time to explain everything to me, and calm my fears. Recently, he biopsied a white patch in my mouth, and of course, I worried. The biopsy usually takes a week, but he called me in three days, on a Friday to tell me it was benign, so I wouldn't worry all weekend. That is a good doctor.
About Dr. John Cevera, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1003891847
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cevera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cevera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cevera works at
Dr. Cevera has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cevera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cevera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cevera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cevera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cevera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.