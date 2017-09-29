Dr. Cedarholm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Cedarholm, MD
Overview
Dr. John Cedarholm, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Union and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
Locations
The Center for Surgical Weight Loss131 Medical Park Rd Ste 303, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 660-2617
Atrium Health Union600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC 28112 Directions (704) 667-3840
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center171 Fairview Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 660-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Wentworth-douglass Hospital789 Central Ave, Dover, NH 03820 Directions (603) 609-6430Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Union
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best Heart doctor ever! I am so happy to have found Dr. Cedarholm.
About Dr. John Cedarholm, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
