Dr. John Cedarholm, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Union and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.



Dr. Cedarholm works at The Center for Surgical Weight Loss in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Monroe, NC and Dover, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.