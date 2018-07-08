Dr. Cattaneo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Cattaneo, MD
Overview
Dr. John Cattaneo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Cattaneo works at
Locations
Ou Physicians Tulsa Wayman Tisdale Clinic591 E 36th St N, Tulsa, OK 74106 Directions (918) 634-7817
University of Oklahoma Tulsa Ok4502 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 660-3463
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding Doctor!!! Works with you, making sure you understand your medical needs. Very Commited. Really Comfortable to speak with. Definetly Have Referred Dr C to others!!! ??
About Dr. John Cattaneo, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1497786057
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS
