Overview

Dr. John Cattaneo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Cattaneo works at The University of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Essential Tremor and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.