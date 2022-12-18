Dr. John Castor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Castor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Castor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Castor works at
Locations
-
1
Ohio Gastroenterology Group Inc.3400 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43202 Directions (614) 457-1213
-
2
East Office85 McNaughten Rd Ste 320, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 754-5500
-
3
West Office815 W Broad St Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43222 Directions (614) 754-5500
-
4
Dublin Office6670 Perimeter Dr Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 754-5500
-
5
Ohio Gastroenterology Group3820 OLENTANGY RIVER RD, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-4414
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castor?
I am a long term Crohnes patient. He approaches the disease as a challenge, and he is going to do what he feels best on the patient's behalf. He listens and openly discusses the situation at hand. When you are with him he makes you feel like you are his only patient.
About Dr. John Castor, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1093987257
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina, Visiting Motility Fellowship
- Duke University Medical Center
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Otterbein College, Westerville, Oh
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castor works at
Dr. Castor has seen patients for Crohn's Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Castor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.