Dr. John Caston, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Caston, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Upstate Psychiatric Associates PA1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 2800, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 585-0328
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Very compassionate, thorough and highly educated and update on research. He was incredibly patient with us and I appreciate all the accommodation with unusual hours so I did not have to miss as much work to get to my appointments.
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1992703128
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Psychiatry
Dr. Caston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caston has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Caston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caston.
