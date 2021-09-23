Overview

Dr. John Castaneda, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hebron, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.



Dr. Castaneda works at Alliance Primary Care in Hebron, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.