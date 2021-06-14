Dr. Castaldo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Castaldo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Castaldo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.
Dr. Castaldo works at
Locations
1
The Villages Surgery Center2955 Brownwood Blvd, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (352) 674-8700
2
Usf Specialty Care Center1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 810, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 674-8700
3
Brownwood Care Center2910 BROWNWOOD BLVD, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (352) 674-1790Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Liked him right away. Very knowledgeable regarding my condition. Helped me understand my condition.
About Dr. John Castaldo, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1518975036
Education & Certifications
- QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Castaldo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castaldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castaldo speaks Chinese and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Castaldo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castaldo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castaldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castaldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.