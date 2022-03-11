See All Neurosurgeons in Sarasota, FL
Dr. John Cassidy, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Cassidy, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Cassidy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Cassidy works at Florida Surgical Specialists in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgical Associates Cassidy & Guerin MD PA
    5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 320, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 484-3404
  2. 2
    Neurosurgical Associates
    842 Sunset Lake Blvd Ste 302, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 484-3404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cranial Trauma
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Degenerative Disc Disease
Cranial Trauma
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Gliomatosis Cerebri Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affordable Health & Benefits
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Three Rivers Provider Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cassidy?

    Mar 11, 2022
    Dr Cassidy doesn’t talk much while he is evaluating you. He will explain when he finds the cause of your symptoms. I have the utmost confidence in his surgical skills, as both my husband and I have had successful surgeries by him! His staff is super and goes out of their way to assist you with scheduling and follow up.
    Claire Schmidt — Mar 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Cassidy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Cassidy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cassidy to family and friends

    Dr. Cassidy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cassidy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Cassidy, MD.

    About Dr. John Cassidy, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518067727
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Cassidy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassidy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cassidy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cassidy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cassidy has seen patients for Cranial Trauma and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cassidy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassidy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassidy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassidy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassidy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Cassidy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.