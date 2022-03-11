Dr. John Cassidy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassidy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cassidy, MD
Overview
Dr. John Cassidy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Cassidy works at
Locations
Neurosurgical Associates Cassidy & Guerin MD PA5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 320, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 484-3404
Neurosurgical Associates842 Sunset Lake Blvd Ste 302, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 484-3404
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affordable Health & Benefits
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Three Rivers Provider Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cassidy doesn’t talk much while he is evaluating you. He will explain when he finds the cause of your symptoms. I have the utmost confidence in his surgical skills, as both my husband and I have had successful surgeries by him! His staff is super and goes out of their way to assist you with scheduling and follow up.
About Dr. John Cassidy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1518067727
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Yale University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cassidy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cassidy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cassidy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cassidy works at
Dr. Cassidy has seen patients for Cranial Trauma and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cassidy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassidy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassidy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassidy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassidy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.