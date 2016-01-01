Dr. Cassidy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Cassidy, MD
Overview
Dr. John Cassidy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Cassidy works at
Locations
-
1
Nexus Physician Services Pllc1 Riverway Ste 600, Houston, TX 77056 Directions (713) 355-7700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cassidy?
About Dr. John Cassidy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1114097748
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cassidy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cassidy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cassidy works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassidy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassidy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassidy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassidy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.