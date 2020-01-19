Overview

Dr. John Casey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora, Doctors Medical Center Modesto and San Joaquin General Hospital.



Dr. Casey works at Valley Orthopedic Bone and Joint in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.