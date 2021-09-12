Overview

Dr. John Case, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tulane University, New Orleans and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Case works at Urology San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.