Dr. John Casada, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.

Dr. Casada works at Abilene Christian University Medical Clinic in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Eating Disorders and Phobia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Abilene Christian University Medical Clinic
    849 Abilene Christian University, Abilene, TX 79699 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 674-2625
    Transitions Counseling Pllc
    1 Village Dr Ste 350, Abilene, TX 79606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 672-7055

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hendrick Medical Center

ADHD and-or ADD
Eating Disorders
Phobia
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    May 10, 2022
    Dr . Casada is a wonderful Dr. He has been my Dr for over 20 years. It’s his office staff that sucks. I don’t feel as if the office is run like a professional establishment should be . Calls are never answered and when a message i leave a message, it’s not ever returned. To the point where I have to personally go to the office to change my appoint or have a question answered?? I know good help is hard to come by … but dam! I deal with it because Dr. Casada is an awesome Doc!
    • Psychiatry
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275640252
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Dr. John Casada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Casada has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Casada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Casada works at Abilene Christian University Medical Clinic in Abilene, TX. View the full address on Dr. Casada’s profile.

    Dr. Casada has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Eating Disorders and Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Casada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

