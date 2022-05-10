Dr. John Casada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Casada, MD
Overview
Dr. John Casada, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Casada works at
Locations
Abilene Christian University Medical Clinic849 Abilene Christian University, Abilene, TX 79699 Directions (325) 674-2625
Transitions Counseling Pllc1 Village Dr Ste 350, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 672-7055
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr . Casada is a wonderful Dr. He has been my Dr for over 20 years. It’s his office staff that sucks. I don’t feel as if the office is run like a professional establishment should be . Calls are never answered and when a message i leave a message, it’s not ever returned. To the point where I have to personally go to the office to change my appoint or have a question answered?? I know good help is hard to come by … but dam! I deal with it because Dr. Casada is an awesome Doc!
About Dr. John Casada, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1275640252
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Casada has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casada has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Eating Disorders and Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Casada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.