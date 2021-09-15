Dr. John Caruso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caruso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Caruso, MD
Overview
Dr. John Caruso, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center, Meritus Medical Center and Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital.
Locations
Pkwy. Brain & Spine Inc.13 Western Maryland Pkwy Ste 106, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (240) 513-4591
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Meritus Medical Center
- Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Maryland Physicians Care
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thank God he directed me to Dr. Caruso. He knows where to cut and when, but more importantly when NOT to cut I was living in constant pain. After seeing neurosurgeons at John Hopkins, Sinai and Mercy that wanted to literally carve my arthritic back into pieces, Dr. Caruso GENTLY put my back back together and relieved my pain. Gerald Frey has provided follow up care and encouragement.
About Dr. John Caruso, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1285654632
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Eastern Virginia Graduate School of Medicine
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- Hampden-Sydney College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caruso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caruso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caruso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caruso works at
Dr. Caruso has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caruso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Caruso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caruso.
