Dr. John Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Carter, MD
Overview
Dr. John Carter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center.
Dr. Carter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Womens Health Associates2400 Hospital Dr Ste 240, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carter?
It was my regular check up, he is always very nice.
About Dr. John Carter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1255360798
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Carter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter works at
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.