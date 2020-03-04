See All Family Doctors in Tucson, AZ
Dr. John Carter, MD

Family Medicine
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Carter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.

Dr. Carter works at La Cholla Medical Group in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carter Dean Hee Lowry Rothe
    6130 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 742-4159
  2. 2
    5515 E 5TH ST, Tucson, AZ 85711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 298-1138

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center
  • Oro Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 04, 2020
    Dr. Carter is the best. He listens, takes his time and cares about his patients. Wish I could still afford him.
    Susan — Mar 04, 2020
    Photo: Dr. John Carter, MD
    About Dr. John Carter, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1235187493
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ariz Hlth Scis Ctr
    Internship
    • University of Virginia Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Rochester School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carter works at La Cholla Medical Group in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Carter’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

