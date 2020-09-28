Dr. John Carson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Carson, MD
Dr. John Carson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
J Turner Carson MD9686 Cincinnati Columbus Rd, West Chester, OH 45241 Directions (513) 777-2888
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have went to dr Carson for several years. He is a great doctor. We especially like his approach to integrating natural and dietary changes before prescribing drugs.
About Dr. John Carson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1053409151
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Carson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carson.
