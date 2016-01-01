Overview

Dr. John Carroll, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Carroll, IA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Refugio County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Carroll works at McFarland Clinic in Carroll, IA with other offices in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.