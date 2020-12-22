Dr. John Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Carroll, MD
Overview
Dr. John Carroll, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Southcoast Health Urology1601 S Main St, Fall River, MA 02724 Directions (508) 678-0004
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Followup prostate evaluation
About Dr. John Carroll, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1902804990
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Med Center
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carroll has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carroll speaks Portuguese.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.