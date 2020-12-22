Overview

Dr. John Carroll, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Carroll works at Southcoast Health Urology in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.