Dr. John Carlson, MD
Dr. John Carlson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Pacific Plastic Surgery and Laser Center9041 Magnolia Ave Ste 206, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (951) 788-0222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Retina Consultants of Southern California1895 Orange Tree Ln Ste 6, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 796-3003
Retina Consultants15413 Anacapa Rd Ste 6B, Victorville, CA 92392 Directions (319) 356-2864
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- C and O Employee's Hospital Association
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- First Life and Health Insurance
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Optima Health
- Principal Life
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
I have been seeing Dr. John Carlson for eye injections about every 6 to 8 weeks for about a year. I came to this specialist after five years with another eye doctor. When I came to Dr. Carlson I had been experiencing stressful and painful injections with this other doctor. I finally switched because I could not take the lack of compassion that I was experiencing any longer. This new experience has been like night and day. Dr. Carlson is very calming, gentle and caring. He explains everything he is doing in a very compassionate, relatable way. Since I have been going to Dr. Carlson, I have not had any painful or scary experiences. Furthermore, he is involved in up-to-date studies while teaching at a nearby world-renowned university. I can't say enough good things about this wonderful doctor. In addition, his staff is always organized, polite and helpful. I am happy to recommend this office to anyone.
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215913199
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Creighton Univ
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- University of San Diego
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlson has seen patients for Macular Hole and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carlson speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.
