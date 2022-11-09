Overview

Dr. John Carlson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Carlson works at Dr Roger Tsutsumi DPM in Riverside, CA with other offices in Redlands, CA and Victorville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.