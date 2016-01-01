Overview

Dr. John Carlson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Natividad Medical Center and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Carlson works at Los Palos Gastroenterology Specialists Inc. in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.