Dr. John Caridi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. John Caridi, MD
Overview
Dr. John Caridi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.

Locations
Mount Sinai Hospital5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-9517Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR.JOHN ONE OF THE BEST DOCTOR EVER, HE OPERATE A SUSPENSEFUL SURGERY FOR BOTH OF MY PARENTS, VERY PROFESSIONAL ,VERY CARING , MY PARENTS DOING GREAT NOW SPECIALLY MY MOM ,BECAUSE HER SITUATION MORE COMPLECTED ,SHES ABLE TO WALK, PAIN FREE, AM SO HAPPY TO SEE HER SMILE AND LIVING HER LIFE WITH NO MEDICATION, ALSO MY DAD MUCH BETTER.
About Dr. John Caridi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1447386560
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- University Of Maryland
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Caridi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caridi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caridi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Caridi has seen patients for Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caridi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Caridi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caridi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caridi, there are benefits to both methods.