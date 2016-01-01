Dr. John Carey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Carey, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Carey, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Baptist Medical Center South and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Jacksonville Spine Center10475 Centurion Pkwy N Ste 201, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 223-3321
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center South
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. John Carey, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Mayo Medical School
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Carey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carey has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carey speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Carey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carey.
