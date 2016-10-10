Dr. John Carey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Carey, MD
Overview
Dr. John Carey, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurotology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Ur0l0gy Clinic601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-7381Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-1686
Champaign Dental Group6201 Greenleigh Ave, Middle River, MD 21220 Directions (410) 955-1686
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was treated by Dr. Carey for several years and have recommended several people, with equilibrium issues, to him. He's a great listener, considerate of the physical and emotional needs of his patients, and has the expertise we all hope for in our doctors. The wait list is long if you want to see him, so don't wait until you are desperate for relief to make an appointment.
About Dr. John Carey, MD
- Neurotology
- 32 years of experience
- English, German
- 1417915786
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carey has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carey speaks German.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Carey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carey.
