Overview

Dr. John Carey, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurotology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Carey works at Johns Hopkins Medicine - Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Middle River, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.