Dr. John Carey, MD

Neurotology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. John Carey, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurotology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Carey works at Johns Hopkins Medicine - Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Middle River, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ur0l0gy Clinic
    601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-7381
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-1686
  3. 3
    Champaign Dental Group
    6201 Greenleigh Ave, Middle River, MD 21220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-1686

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Acoustic Neuroma
Vertigo
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Acoustic Neuroma

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 10, 2016
    I was treated by Dr. Carey for several years and have recommended several people, with equilibrium issues, to him. He's a great listener, considerate of the physical and emotional needs of his patients, and has the expertise we all hope for in our doctors. The wait list is long if you want to see him, so don't wait until you are desperate for relief to make an appointment.
    Falls Church, VA — Oct 10, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Carey, MD

    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1417915786
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Carey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carey has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Carey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

