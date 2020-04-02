Dr. John Cardone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cardone, MD
Overview
Dr. John Cardone, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.
Dr. Cardone works at
Locations
-
1
Club Staffing1001 Sam Perry Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 374-3290Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Had AAA surgery three months ago. Condition diagnosed 7 years earlier. Dr. Cardone did excellent job of allaying anxiety in years prior to surgery and performing procedure without complications. He took time to explain everything in his very personal/casual, yet professional manner. Highly recommended.
About Dr. John Cardone, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Gen Hosp|Umdnj-Rw Johnson U
- UMDNJ-RW Johnson U
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
