Overview

Dr. John Cardone, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.



Dr. Cardone works at MARY WASHINGTON HOSPITAL in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.