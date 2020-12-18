Overview

Dr. John Card, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.



Dr. Card works at Novant Health Adult Primary Care Harper Hill in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.