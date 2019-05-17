Overview

Dr. John Carbone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Timonium, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Medstar Harbor Hospital.



Dr. Carbone works at MedStar Health At Timonium in Timonium, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone, Difficulty With Walking and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.