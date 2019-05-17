See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Timonium, MD
Dr. John Carbone, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Carbone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Timonium, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Medstar Harbor Hospital.

Dr. Carbone works at MedStar Health At Timonium in Timonium, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone, Difficulty With Walking and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MedStar FSMC/GSH/HH/UMH Orth at Timonium
    2118 Greenspring Dr, Timonium, MD 21093

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Harbor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Difficulty With Walking
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Difficulty With Walking
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 17, 2019
    DR. CARBONE ANSWERED ALL MY QUESTIONS, THANK YOU, TO HIS STAFF ALSO, SO NICE AND KIND, DR. CARBONE MADE ME FEEL THAT THERE IS LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL...THANK YOU SO MUCH...MRS. FRITTER..
    — May 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Carbone, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013984673
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Carbone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carbone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carbone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carbone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carbone works at MedStar Health At Timonium in Timonium, MD. View the full address on Dr. Carbone’s profile.

    Dr. Carbone has seen patients for Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone, Difficulty With Walking and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carbone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Carbone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carbone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carbone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carbone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

