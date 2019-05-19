Overview

Dr. John Carabello, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Oklahoma State University Medical Center.



Dr. Carabello works at OSU Cardiology in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.