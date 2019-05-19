Dr. John Carabello, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carabello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Carabello, DO
Dr. John Carabello, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Oklahoma State University Medical Center.
Limited To Official University Duties On802 S Jackson Ave Ste 225, Tulsa, OK 74127 Directions (918) 582-7711
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Carabello?
Its about 18 months since Dr Carabella took me in on the Saturday late afternoon before Christmas 2017. I had a severe descending aortic dissection from the arch down to the the iliacs and almost died, St Francis had no one to handle my needs and they sent me on by another ambulance to OSU downtown. I'm alive and in good health with the long two section stent he was able to insert in my aorta up at the aortic arch. He was very honest with my wife when I came in and paid very much attention me during my stay at the hospital until I was able to leave a week later. There was not time to fly me to Cleveland or Houston heart hospitals. I was very lucky and fortunate he was able to do the procedure with no serious consequences so far. I can't thank him enough. Hugh Knowles
- Emergency Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1245390863
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Carabello has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carabello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carabello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Carabello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carabello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carabello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carabello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.