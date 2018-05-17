Dr. John Cappa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cappa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cappa, MD
Overview
Dr. John Cappa, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Phelps Hospital, Westchester Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Cappa works at
Locations
John Cappa Dpm PC309 Columbus Ave, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 946-9059
White Plains Hospital Center41 E Post Rd, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 681-0600
Rivertown Radiology PC122 Maple Ave, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 849-4007
Hospital Affiliations
- Phelps Hospital
- Westchester Medical Center
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cappa is wonderful he is generally interested in patients takes the time to listen to you and explain to you i would highly recommend him
About Dr. John Cappa, MD
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Albanian and Italian
- 1336141233
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cappa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cappa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cappa works at
Dr. Cappa has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cappa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cappa speaks Albanian and Italian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cappa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cappa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cappa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cappa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.