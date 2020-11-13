Overview

Dr. John Capo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Capo works at BHMG in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.