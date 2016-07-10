Overview

Dr. John Capitanelli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Capitanelli works at St. Joseph's Physicians Healthcare Group in Woodland Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Chest Pain and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.