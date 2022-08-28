Dr. John Cantwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cantwell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Piedmont Heart Institute275 Collier Rd NW Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Smart, straightforward and gives you a plan to actually make the changes he recommends.
About Dr. John Cantwell, MD
- Cardiology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1154336923
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Mayo Clinic
- University of Florida
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cantwell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cantwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cantwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cantwell works at
Dr. Cantwell has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cantwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.