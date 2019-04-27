See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. John Cantor, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Cantor, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.

Dr. Cantor works at SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Greenville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Low Blood Oxygen Level and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive
    4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
    SHMG Pulmonary - Greenville
    705 S Greenville West Dr, Greenville, MI 48838

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Interstitial Lung Disease
Sleep Apnea
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchoscopy
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Arterial Line Insertion
Asbestosis
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Breath Testing
Bronchoprovocation Test
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Bronchospasm
Central Line Insertion
Chest Tube Insertion
Cholangiocarcinoma
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Bronchitis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Cystic Fibrosis
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endotracheal Intubation
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Fiberoptic Bronchoscopy
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Histoplasmosis
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Inguinal Hernia
Interpretation of Exercise Stress Tests
Intubation
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Lung Biopsy
Male Breast Cancer
Mechanical Ventilation
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Pleura Cancer
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Pulmonary Fibrosis
Pulmonary Sarcoidosis
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Rheumatoid Lung Disease
Rib Fracture
Right Heart Catheterization (Swan-Ganz)
Secondary Malignancies
Sinusitis
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spirometry
Swine Flu
Systemic Sclerosis
Testicular Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thyroid Cancer
Tuberculosis
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Viral Infection
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 27, 2019
    Just visited today for the first time. He was right on time. My appointment was at 11 and was walking away at 11:30. Nurse told me that was typical. I really liked him. He got my history and suggested some changes. I was very satisfied with the care I received.
    — Apr 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Cantor, MD
    About Dr. John Cantor, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992812168
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California|University Of California At San Diego
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr|University Of Texas Southwestern Med School
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr|University Tex Health Science Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Cantor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cantor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cantor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cantor has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Low Blood Oxygen Level and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cantor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

