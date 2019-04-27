Dr. John Cantor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cantor, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
SHMG Pulmonary - Greenville705 S Greenville West Dr, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Just visited today for the first time. He was right on time. My appointment was at 11 and was walking away at 11:30. Nurse told me that was typical. I really liked him. He got my history and suggested some changes. I was very satisfied with the care I received.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California|University Of California At San Diego
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr|University Of Texas Southwestern Med School
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr|University Tex Health Science Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
