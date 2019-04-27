Overview

Dr. John Cantor, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Cantor works at SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Greenville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Low Blood Oxygen Level and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.