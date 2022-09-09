Dr. John Cantando, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cantando, DO
Overview
Dr. John Cantando, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Cantando works at
Locations
Palm Beach Neurosurgery - Boynton Beach1880 N Congress Ave Ste 301, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 794-4203Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Beach Neurosurgery LLC3319 S State Road 7 Ste 313, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (561) 794-4205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Beach Neurosurgery LLC - Jupiter601 University Blvd Ste 203, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 794-4204Monday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I owe My life to this doctor She performed a surgery on my neck That no other doctor with willing thing to do 2 years ago And I'm doing very well He has a lot of compassion For his patience and a very nice matter The office staff on Wellington Always very polite I thank you doctor and staff For everything that you had done for me And my family
About Dr. John Cantando, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1780795435
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University
- ARROWHEAD REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Cantando has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cantando accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cantando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cantando has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cantando on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cantando speaks Italian and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantando. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantando.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.