Dr. John Cannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cannon, MD
Overview
Dr. John Cannon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Locations
John M Cannon MD1770 Long Pond Rd Ste 101, Rochester, NY 14606 Directions (585) 244-8110
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Vasovasectomy (reversal) completed 8 weeks ago. Still awaiting testing to determine operation success. Office staff was friendly but failed to mention several items until last minute which left us scrambling. The doctor, however, is reasonable, knowledgeable, compassionate and yes, a man of God. If you don’t approve, go elsewhere - just like you can’t eat at ChickFila or shop at Hobby Lobby on Sundays - businesses have a right to determine their scope. We absolutely appreciate his surgical gifts. He also personally responds to email in a timely manner, which is a luxury in medicine!
About Dr. John Cannon, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1992790430
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cannon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cannon has seen patients for Bladder Infection and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannon.
