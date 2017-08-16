Overview

Dr. John Cannizzaro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Cannizzaro works at Upstate Orthopedics in East Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.