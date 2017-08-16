Dr. John Cannizzaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cannizzaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cannizzaro, MD
Overview
Dr. John Cannizzaro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Cannizzaro works at
Locations
Upstate Orthopedics Llp6620 Fly Rd Ste 200, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 464-8613Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My Doctor, Dr. Cannizzaro, did a compartment release and nerve release for chronic compartment syndrome in February, I went back today for the same surgery (fasciotomy) on my other leg. He is an amazing doctor who really gave me my life back as far as being able to exercise again. I recommend him for anyone with compartment syndrome. He also takes his time to explain everything and is very approachable with any questions or concerns. I would recommend him to anyone needing an Ortho Doctor.
About Dr. John Cannizzaro, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1700881711
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cannizzaro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cannizzaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cannizzaro has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cannizzaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannizzaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannizzaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cannizzaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cannizzaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.