Overview

Dr. John Canio, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Canio works at Capitol GI Consultants in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.