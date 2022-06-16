Dr. John Canales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Canales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Canales, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med|Washington University St. Louis and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Northeast, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital.
Locations
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Drive4411 Medical Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 756-9147
Northeast12709 Toepperwein Rd Ste 306, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (830) 206-7468Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Northeast
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Smart, personable, spends enough time with you and listens well.
About Dr. John Canales, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548377088
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Texas Heart Institute / Baylor College of Medicine
- University of Texas Southwestern In Dallas Texas
- Washington Univ Sch of Med|Washington University St. Louis
