Overview

Dr. John Canales, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med|Washington University St. Louis and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Northeast, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital.



Dr. Canales works at Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Drive in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Live Oak, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.