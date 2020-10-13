Dr. John Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Campbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Campbell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Campbell works at
Locations
-
1
Naples Heart Rhythm Specialists PA730 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 100, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 262-8971Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Collier Neurologic Specialists3200 Bailey Ln Ste 200, Naples, FL 34105 Directions (239) 262-8971
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with the care I received from DR. Campbell. He spent a great deal of time with me explaining the differential diagnosis possibilities of my symptoms. He took the time to discuss with me all my symptoms and my concerns. I will continue with confidence to see him.
About Dr. John Campbell, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- 1659322675
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Campbell speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.