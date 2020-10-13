Overview

Dr. John Campbell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Campbell works at MaxHealth Primary Care in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.