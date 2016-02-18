Overview

Dr. John Campbell II, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Pittsburg School of Medicine|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Campbell II works at Founders Family Med. Ctr & Urgent Care in Castle Rock, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.