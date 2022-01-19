See All Oncologists in Highlands Ranch, CO
Dr. John Campana, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Campana, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They completed their fellowship with University Of Illinois Hospital And Clinics

Dr. Campana works at UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital in Highlands Ranch, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CU Head & Neck Specialists
    1500 Park Central Dr Ste 501, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 516-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Colorado Head & Neck Specialists
    2535 S Downing St Ste 480, Denver, CO 80210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 778-5658

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
  • UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery

Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oculo-Cerebro-Acral, (Roberts-Like) Ectrodactyly Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 19, 2022
    It has been 20 years since Dr Campana managed a complicated neck surgery for me. His process, which included recording his notes in my presence to assure accuracy, and total transparency throughout the process, made it clear to me that he wanted only the best for each patient. No ego. Just a desire to get it right. Dr Campana was a total professional, transparent with all communications, expert in his field and a good human. If I had to do all of this again, I would start with Dr Campana. Thank you for your what you do.
    Karl — Jan 19, 2022
    About Dr. John Campana, MD

    Specialties
    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740373190
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Illinois Hospital And Clinics
    Residency
    • U Wash Hosp & Clins
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
