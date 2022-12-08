Overview

Dr. John Camp, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and Palestine Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Camp works at Azalea Orthopedic & Sports Medicine in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.